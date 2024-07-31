India Hosts Historic 46th World Heritage Committee Meeting

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighting India’s commitment to heritage conservation said that India has long advocated for the values of the World Heritage Convention. “Our commitment extends beyond borders which are reflected through various conservation and capacity-building initiatives we undertake with our neighbouring countries,” he added at the Press Briefing organised, here today, on the successful conclusion of the 46th World Heritage Committee meeting.

For the first time, India proudly hosted the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee Meeting, from 21st to 31st July, 2024. Organized at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, this significant event marked a milestone in India’s longstanding association with the World Heritage Convention, which began in 1977. India’s active participation in the World Heritage Committee, serving four terms, underscores its dedication to international cooperation and capacity-building.

The Session of the 46th WHC was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in the presence of distinguished guests on 21st July 2024. In the inaugural session, in line with his vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” Prime Minister Modi announced a $1 million grant to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. This contribution will support capacity building, technical assistance, and conservation efforts, particularly benefiting Global South countries.

The Union Culture Minister in his briefing highlighted, “In the last 10 years, Bharat has touched new dimensions of modern development, while also taking a pledge of ‘Virasat Par Garv’”. He mentioned numerous heritage conservation projects like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and the construction of a modern campus of the ancient Nalanda University are being undertaken across the country. India’s efforts under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi have led to the successful inscription of 13 World Heritage Properties in the last decade, positioning India at the 6th spot globally for the most World Heritage Sites, he emphasized.

Briefing the media on the session’s outcomes, the Minister, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the 46th session of WHC witnessed the inscription of 24 new World Heritage Sites, including 19 cultural, 4 natural, and 1 mixed property. Moidams from Assam became India’s 43rd World Heritage Site, a significant achievement as it is the first cultural site from Assam to receive this recognition. Located in the Charaideo district, Moidams are sacred burial mounds of the Ahom dynasty, reflecting six centuries of cultural and architectural development.

More information on Moidams:

Talking of the bilateral meets, the Union Culture Minister mentioned that a Cultural Property Agreement between India and the USA was signed, reinforcing the commitment to combatting illegal trade in cultural property. Additionally, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) entered into an agreement with ICCROM for capacity building and research on tangible heritage. The 46th WHC session also featured the Young Heritage Professionals Forum and the Site Managers Forum, enhancing global expertise in heritage preservation. Other 33 side events were organized during this meeting.

The Union Minister made a special mention of the notable exhibition during the 46th WHC meeting that showcased 25 repatriated historical objects, highlighting India’s dedication to preserving its cultural heritage.

Underscoring India’s contributions to global heritage conservation, Shri Shekhawat acknowledged India’s heritage conservation efforts in Angkor Wat, Cambodia, Cham Temples in Vietnam, and stupas in Bagan, Myanmar. He added that with a remarkable list of 43 World Heritage Sites, including the newly inscribed Moidams, India continues to be a global leader in heritage preservation. The extensive Tentative List of 56 properties ensures a comprehensive representation of India’s cultural spectrum, he added.

Illuminating India’s distinguished contribution to enhancing the global significance of culture, the Union Minister highlighted that under India’s G20 presidency, the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration 2023(NDLD) endorsed culture as a standalone goal in the post-2030 development framework, marking a paradigm shift in the global development strategy. This landmark decision unlocks culture’s transformative potential, promoting economic growth, empowering marginalized communities, and safeguarding vulnerable heritage. The Kashi Culture Pathway and the NDLD 2023, the world’s first and only document with its compelling articulation of the Culture goal, are robust blueprints, steering the discourse of the global Culture sector, the Minister highlighted.

The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee Meeting concluded with extensive discussions on conservation, international assistance, and bilateral meetings with various countries and organizations. This historic event showcased India’s rich heritage and set the stage for future global heritage conservation efforts.