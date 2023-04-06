India hoped that the Chinese authorities would facilitate continued presence of Indian journalists in China.

Briefing the media in New Delhi this evening, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Chinese journalists have Indian visas to undertake journalistic activities. Mr Bagchi said this after China decided to freeze visas of two Indian journalists. He also informed that India is in touch with Chinese authorities regarding the same.

Replying to a query on China’s attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Bagchi reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and China giving its own inventive names will not change the ground reality.

He also emphasised that restoration of normalcy between both the countries will require restoration of peace and tranquillity on the border areas. He said that the same has been disturbed since April, 2020.

Responding to the comments by foreign governments on Indian matters, the spokesperson said that India is neither waiting for their views nor validations. He said that it is not clear what these foreign countries want to achieve through these comments but it certainly does not matter to the Indian systems and institutions.

Mr Bagchi in his address also confirmed that Pakistan sent a letter to India which sought to renegotiate the Indus Water treaty. The spokesperson added, the letter is being examined currently and a response regarding the same will be sent out soon. He also objected to Pakistan Air Patches showing incorrect maps of India.