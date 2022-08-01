National

India has signed Bilateral Air Service Agreement with 116 countries

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Any designated foreign airline can operate to/from a point in India if it is designated as a point of call in the bilateral Air Services Agreement (ASA) signed between India and the country which has designated the airline. India has signed ASAs with 116 foreign countries the list of which is attached at Annexure.

Indian designated carriers are free to mount scheduled operations to/from any international airport, including Kannur International Airport, under the ambit of bilateral ASAs concluded by India with foreign countries. Currently, due to significant imbalance in the number of points of call in favour of foreign carriers, the Government of India is not granting any non-metro airport as a new point of call to any foreign carrier for the purpose of operating passenger services.

Annexure

List of foreign countries with which India has signed Air Service Agreements

Sl. No. Name of the Country   Sl. No. Name of the Country   Sl. No. Name of the Country
 1. Afghanistan   46. Italy   91. Slovakia
2. Algeria   47. Jamaica   92. Slovenia
3. Armenia   48. Japan   93. South Africa
4. Australia   49. Jordan   94. Spain
5. Austria   50. Kazakhstan   95. Sri Lanka
6. Azerbaijan   51. Kenya   96. Sweden
7. Bahrain   52. Kuwait   97. Switzerland
8. Bangladesh   53. Kyrgyzstan   98. Syria
9. Barbados   54. Lao PDR   99. Taiwan
10. Belarus   55. Latvia   100. Tajikistan
11. Belgium   56. Lebanon   101. Tanzania
12. Bhutan   57. Lesotho   102. Thailand
13. Bosnia & Herzegovina   58. Lithuania   103. Trinidad & Tobago
14. Botswana   59. Luxembourg   104. Tunisia
15. Brazil   60. Macao   105. Turkey
16. Brunei   61. Madagascar   106. Turkmenistan
17. Bulgaria   62. Malaysia   107. UAE
18. Cambodia   63. Maldives   108. UK
19. Canada   64. Malta   109. Uganda
20. Chile   65. Mauritius   110. Ukraine
21. China   66. Mongolia   111. USA
22. Croatia   67. Mexico   112. Uzbekistan
23. Cyprus   68. Morocco   113. Vietnam
24. Czech Republic   69. Mozambique   114. Yemen
25. Denmark   70. Myanmar   115. Zambia
26. Djibouti   71. Nepal   116. Zimbabwe
27. Dominican Republic   72. Netherlands      
28. Egypt   73. New Zealand      
29. Ethiopia   74. Nigeria      
30. Fiji   75. Norway      
31. Finland   76. Oman      
32. France   77. Pakistan      
33. Georgia   78. Philippines      
34. Germany   79. Poland      
35. Ghana   80. Portugal      
36. Greece   81. Qatar      
37. Guyana   82. Rwanda      
38. Hong Kong   83. Republic of Korea      
39. Hungary   84. Russia      
40. Iceland   85. Romania      
41. Indonesia   86. Saudi Arabia      
42. Iran   87. Serbia      
43. Iraq   88. Senegal      
44. Ireland   89. Seychelles      
45. Israel   90. Singapore      

This information was given by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.