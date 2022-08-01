India has signed Bilateral Air Service Agreement with 116 countries

New Delhi : Any designated foreign airline can operate to/from a point in India if it is designated as a point of call in the bilateral Air Services Agreement (ASA) signed between India and the country which has designated the airline. India has signed ASAs with 116 foreign countries the list of which is attached at Annexure.

Indian designated carriers are free to mount scheduled operations to/from any international airport, including Kannur International Airport, under the ambit of bilateral ASAs concluded by India with foreign countries. Currently, due to significant imbalance in the number of points of call in favour of foreign carriers, the Government of India is not granting any non-metro airport as a new point of call to any foreign carrier for the purpose of operating passenger services.

Annexure

List of foreign countries with which India has signed Air Service Agreements

Sl. No. Name of the Country Sl. No. Name of the Country Sl. No. Name of the Country 1. Afghanistan 46. Italy 91. Slovakia 2. Algeria 47. Jamaica 92. Slovenia 3. Armenia 48. Japan 93. South Africa 4. Australia 49. Jordan 94. Spain 5. Austria 50. Kazakhstan 95. Sri Lanka 6. Azerbaijan 51. Kenya 96. Sweden 7. Bahrain 52. Kuwait 97. Switzerland 8. Bangladesh 53. Kyrgyzstan 98. Syria 9. Barbados 54. Lao PDR 99. Taiwan 10. Belarus 55. Latvia 100. Tajikistan 11. Belgium 56. Lebanon 101. Tanzania 12. Bhutan 57. Lesotho 102. Thailand 13. Bosnia & Herzegovina 58. Lithuania 103. Trinidad & Tobago 14. Botswana 59. Luxembourg 104. Tunisia 15. Brazil 60. Macao 105. Turkey 16. Brunei 61. Madagascar 106. Turkmenistan 17. Bulgaria 62. Malaysia 107. UAE 18. Cambodia 63. Maldives 108. UK 19. Canada 64. Malta 109. Uganda 20. Chile 65. Mauritius 110. Ukraine 21. China 66. Mongolia 111. USA 22. Croatia 67. Mexico 112. Uzbekistan 23. Cyprus 68. Morocco 113. Vietnam 24. Czech Republic 69. Mozambique 114. Yemen 25. Denmark 70. Myanmar 115. Zambia 26. Djibouti 71. Nepal 116. Zimbabwe 27. Dominican Republic 72. Netherlands 28. Egypt 73. New Zealand 29. Ethiopia 74. Nigeria 30. Fiji 75. Norway 31. Finland 76. Oman 32. France 77. Pakistan 33. Georgia 78. Philippines 34. Germany 79. Poland 35. Ghana 80. Portugal 36. Greece 81. Qatar 37. Guyana 82. Rwanda 38. Hong Kong 83. Republic of Korea 39. Hungary 84. Russia 40. Iceland 85. Romania 41. Indonesia 86. Saudi Arabia 42. Iran 87. Serbia 43. Iraq 88. Senegal 44. Ireland 89. Seychelles 45. Israel 90. Singapore

This information was given by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.