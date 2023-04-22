New Delhi: India has reached the 38th spot on World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index. In 2014, India was ranked 54th. It climbed 16 places from 2014 to 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it an encouraging trend, powered by government reforms and focus on improving logistics infrastructure.
In a tweet, he said these gains will reduce costs and make country’s businesses more competitive.
New Delhi: India has reached the 38th spot on World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index. In 2014, India was ranked 54th. It climbed 16 places from 2014 to 2022.