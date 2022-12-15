India has marched into the finals T20 World Cup in Blind cricket defeating South Africa by 207 runs.
India set the of 338 runs in the first semi-final match at the Samprasiddhi Sports Ground in Bangalore. India qualified for the semifinals after finishing on top of the table after the completion of the round-robin matches.
The second Semi- Final is being played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
The third T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament for the Blind is being held from December 5 to 17, 2022 in India. The participating nations for World Cup 2022 are Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the host, India.
