“India has emerged as one of the world leaders in energy transition which is evident in the growth that we have achieved in the area of Renewable Energy”: R.K Singh

New Delhi : Union Minister for Power and MNRE R.K Singh chaired the “India Energy Spotlight” session held today at the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) – Mission Innovation (MI) Senior officials meeting being held in New Delhi.

In his keynote address, Shri R.K Singh said that in the present scenario, our major concerns are climate change and environmental degradation and the only way to cater such issues is energy transition. We have been walking on the path of energy transition and have managed to bring our country from power deficit to power surplus. Shri Singh emphasized that as our Hon’ble Prime Minister says, India has emerged as one of the world leaders in Energy Transition and this is evident in the growth that we have achieved in the area of Renewable Energy.

The Minister informed that we have managed to bring down Emission Intensity to a great extent. For achieving the goal of Energy Efficiency we have taken many initiatives like Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) and Eco Niwas Samhita (ENS) for Commercial and Residential Buildings. With such steps we are way beyond the trajectories which we promised to achieve in these years, he added.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, followed by an address by Additional Secretary & India G20 Sous Sherpa, Ministry of External Affairs. While addressing the meeting, Secretary, Ministry of Power gave an overview of the achievements and goals for India’s clean energy transition.

The event was attended by more than 300 delegates from 29 countries. The Minister also interacted with the delegates on clean and renewable energy sector, India’s roadmap to reduce carbon emission intensity, off shore wind and battery storage.