India has donated 15 thousand bicycles to Madagascar on the occasion of World Bicycle day

New Delhi: The Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar today called on Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and reviewed the progress made in the bilateral ties between India and Madagascar.

He said that India will also be donating 5,000 metric tonnes of rice to the Island Nation.

Mr. Abhay told that India considered Madagascar as a vital pole in the collaborative maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the region (SAGAR).

Foreign Minister of Madagascar Richard Randriamandrato visited India to attend the Raisina Dialogue held in April this year and had a bilateral meeting with the External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.