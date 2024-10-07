India Hands over of emergency relief materials for families affected by the recent flood and landslides in Nepal

Kathmandu: A consignment of emergency relief materials for families affected by the recent flood and landslides in Nepal was handed over by the Second Secretary Shri Narayan Singh on behalf of the Government of India to the Chief District Officer of Banke Mr Khagendra Prasad Rijal.

The consignment of 4.2 tonnes of humanitarian assistance comprising tarpaulins, sleeping bags, blankets, Chlorine tablets and water bottles was transported to Nepalgunj from India. Government of India is also arranging other essential hygiene items and medicines as well as other relief materials, which will be delivered soon.

India continues to be a First Responder in crisis situations in its neighbourhood and beyond. Following the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, the Government of India was the first responder and carried out its largest disaster relief operation abroad – Operation Maitri. India had also assisted with relief materials in the aftermath of Jajarkot earthquake in November 2023.

Government of India continues to remains steadfast in extending all possible support to the Government of Nepal in the aftermath of devastation caused by the recent floods and landslides.