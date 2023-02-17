India gives great importance to technology to further ‘Ease of Living’ for people : PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that India gives great importance to leveraging technology to further ‘Ease of Living’ for people. He was responding to a Health Ministry tweet regarding AIIMS Rishikesh conducting a trial run of drones which have been used to transport 2 kg load of TB medicines from AIIMS Rishikesh to District Hospital, Tehri Garhwal covering approx 40 km (one side) of aerial distance in 30 minutes.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“India attaches great importance to leveraging technology to further ‘Ease of Living’ for people.”