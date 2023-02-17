National

India gives great importance to technology to further ‘Ease of Living’ for people : PM Narendra Modi

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has said that India gives great importance to leveraging technology to further ‘Ease of Living’ for people. He was responding to a Health Ministry tweet regarding AIIMS Rishikesh conducting a trial run of drones which have been used to transport 2 kg load of TB medicines from AIIMS Rishikesh to District Hospital, Tehri Garhwal covering approx 40 km (one side) of aerial distance in 30 minutes.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“India attaches great importance to leveraging technology to further ‘Ease of Living’ for people.”

