India-Germany Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) 2024: Strengthening Naval Ties, 21-23 October

Indian Navy’s Destroyer INS Delhi, German Navy’s Frigate Baden-Württemberg and Tanker Frankfurt Am Main undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) in the Indian Ocean. The exercises conducted include cross deck flying operations, underway replenishment, weapon firing and tactical manoeuvres.

The maiden IN – GN Maritime Partnership Exercise in the Bay of Bengal is aimed at further strengthening the maritime connect between the two nations and interoperability between the navies.

INS Delhi is the lead ship of her class of guided missile destroyers and is part of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy. Baden-Württemberg is the lead ship of the F125 class of German Navy frigates. Frankfurt Am Main is the second ship of the Berlin-class replenishment ships of the German Navy.