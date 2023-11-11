India Gears Up for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Against Qatar in Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar

Understanding the importance of making football accessible to all, organizers have set nominal ticket prices, with rates ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500. The South, North, and East Stands tickets are priced at Rs 200, offering an affordable option for passionate fans. For those seeking a premium experience, the Northwest Stand’s tickets are available for Rs 500.

Tickets can be purchased conveniently through ticketgenie.in, ensuring a hassle-free process for football enthusiasts eager to witness the high-stakes clash between India and one of Asia’s football powerhouses.

The match against Qatar promises to be a daunting challenge for the Indian Football Team, considering the opponent’s status as one of the best teams in Asia. The encounter is expected to draw attention not only from local supporters but also from football enthusiasts across the country.

This event follows the successful staging of the Hero Intercontinental Cup, a four-nation football tournament, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from June 9 to June 18, 2023. India emerged victorious in this edition, securing the championship title by defeating Lebanon 2–0 in a gripping final.

As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers begins, football fever is reaching new heights in India. Secure your seats now and be part of the excitement as the Indian Football Team embarks on a challenging journey towards global football glory.