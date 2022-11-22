India-Gabon Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi : India and Gabon held the first Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on 22 November 2022. The Indian side was led by Shri Sevala Naik Mude, Joint Secretary (Central & West Africa Division), Ministry of External Affairs. The Gabonese side was led by H.E. Mr. Guy Gerard Nkolo, Ambassador, Director General of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Gabon.

Both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including strengthening of cooperation in trade and economic relations, defence and maritime, science & technology, innovation, research & development, culture, and people-to-people ties. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora, climate change, International Solar Alliance (ISA) and sustainable development.

India and Gabon have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations, which are based on shared democratic values and vision. Our bilateral relationship has further strengthened in the past few years with opening of the Gabonese Mission in New Delhi and exchange of high level visits. In May 2022, Hon’ble Vice President of India paid the first ever high level bilateral visit from India to Gabon. In October 2022, H.E. Michael Mousa Adamo, the Gabonese Foreign Minister, visited India to participate in the Special Meeting of UN Counter Terrorism Committee.

The bilateral trade between India and Gabon is growing at a healthy rate and has touched US$ 1.12 billion in 2021-22 from US$ 440 million in 2017-18 with India now being the 2nd largest destination for Gabonese exports. Over 50 Indian companies have set up manufacturing units in the Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ).

Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations in Libreville, Gabon at a mutually convenient date.