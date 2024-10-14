India Expels Six Canadian Diplomats, Recalls Envoy Amid Ongoing Row

The diplomatic row between India and Canada escalated late Monday night as New Delhi recalled its top envoy to Ottawa and expelled six Canadian diplomats. This move came after Canada identified India’s High Commissioner to Canada and several diplomats as “persons of interest” in the investigation into Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder. In retaliation, India announced the withdrawal of High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other diplomats, subsequently expelling six Canadian officials, including Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs stated that the actions of the Trudeau government endangered the safety of its diplomats in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, asserting a lack of faith in Canada’s commitment to their security. The ministry also expressed that it reserves the right to take further action against the Canadian government’s support for extremism.

Wheeler, following a meeting with Indian officials, emphasized the need for India to address the allegations made by Canada, citing credible evidence linking Indian agents to the murder. In response, India dismissed Canada’s accusations as “preposterous,” criticizing the lack of evidence provided despite repeated requests. Diplomatic ties between the two nations have sharply declined since Trudeau’s allegations last September.