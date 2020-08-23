India exceeds cumulative tests of more than 3.5 crore; 8,01,147 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours

New Delhi: Starting from one test in January 2020 through a single lab in Pune, India has exceeded cumulative tests of more than 3.5 crore today. Consistently testing more than 8 lakhs tests since the last six days, with 8,01,147 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, the total has touched 3,52,92,220.

The steep rise in the testing is a result of effective implementation of the aggressive testing strategy of the Centre through a focussed and graded approach.

The rising average daily tests during the past three weeks present a strong depiction of the progress made in enhancement of COVID-19 tests across the country.

The rise in the daily testing has been followed by decrease in the average daily positivity rate.

Keeping a sharp focus on the “Test, Track and Treat” policy, the Tests Per Million have seen a boost touching 25,574 today. It is only by aggressive testing that the positive cases can be identified, their contacts tracked in a timely manner and promptly isolated, as well as the severe and critical patients provided the needed clinical treatment.

The TESTING strategy also ensured a steady expansion of the national lab network. Today, with 983 labs in the government sector and 532 private labs, 1515 labs are providing comprehensive testing facilities to the people. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 780 (Govt: 458 + Private: 322)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 617 (Govt: 491 + Private: 126)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 118 (Govt: 34 + Private: 84)

