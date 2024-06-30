India Defeats South Africa In ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 Finals, Ends 11-Year Wait For A Global Trophy

India ended their 11-year wait for a global trophy when Rohit Sharma led Team India clinched the ICC Men’s T20 cricket World Cup 2024 defeating South Africa by seven runs in a classic final at Kensington Oval last night. A report says, “Opting to bat first, Virat Kohli’s 76 and Axar Patel’s 47 led India to a strong 176 for 7 in 20 overs, the highest score by any team in the final of a men’s T20 World Cup.

Chasing the target of 177 runs, South Africa could only score 169 runs losing eight wickets with the help of Heinrich Klaasen’s 52 runs. For India, Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh bagged two wickets each. Virat Kohli was declared the Player of the Match award for his fabulous innings. Pacer Jaspreet Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Tournament for picking up 15 wickets in eight games with a bowling economy rate of below six. This is India’s second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Two of India’s greatest ever cricketers – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – announced their retirement from T20 International after the side’s second T20 World Cup win. While Kohli announced his retirement minutes after the triumph, India captain Rohit Sharma announced it in the official post match press conference.

President, Vice President and Prime Minister have congratulated the Indian team for winning the T20 World Cup 2024. President Droupadi Murmu in a social media post said, with the never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in a social media post, said, Bharat is elated by the spectacular victory of the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message said the country is proud of the Indian Cricket Team. He added that this match was historic.