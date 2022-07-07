India defeat Sri Lanka by 39 runs in third and final Women’s ODI

New Delhi : India defeated Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the third and final Women’s ODI today in Pallekele. The visitors scored 255 runs with the loss of nine wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur 75, Pooja Vastrakar 56 not out and Shafali Verma 49 are the top scorers for India. In response, hosts were bowled out scoring 216 runs in 47.3 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field. The Indian team won the ODI series by 3-0. The visitors had bagged the preceding T20I series 2-1.