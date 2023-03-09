India Day Celebrations at PDAC-2023 in Toronto

India Day was celebrated at the PDAC-2023 convention in Toronto on Tuesday. The Secretary , Ministry of Mines , Shri Vivek Bhardwaj along with senior officials of the Ministry , Consulate General of India, Toronto, Canada and officials of the Ministry of Coal and C.I.I. attended the event.

Large gathering of prospective investors, mining experts and mineral explorers also attended the program. On this occasion Indian officials gave presentation on the mining opportunities in India, followed by a question answer session. Mines Secretary, Shri Vivek Bhardwaj also had one to one interaction with the dignitaries present on the occasion. Event has concluded with a small Holi celebrations and distribution of sweets and millet items brought from India as part of International Year of Millets initiative by the Government of India.