India crosses landmark milestone of less than 10 lakh Active Cases for 11th consecutive day

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, India has sustained the steady trend of active cases being lower than the 10 lakh mark for 11 days in an unbroken chain.

The number of active cases today is 9,42,217.

With a very high number of COVID patients recovering every single day, India’s steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries also continues.78,877 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. This has resulted in continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is currently pegged at 83.70%.

India’s total recoveries are 53,52,078 today. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. With this, India continues to maintain its global position of being the country with maximum number of recovered COVID patients in the world.

76.62% of the active cases are in 10 States/UTs.

As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.74% to the positive caseload of the country. Maharashtra is leading the States’ tally with more than 2.5 lakh cases. Karnataka follows with more than 1 lakh cases.

14 States & UTs in the country have less than 5,000 active cases.

A total of 81,484 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

78.07% of the new cases are concentrated in ten States/UTs. Maharashtra contributed more than 16,000 to the new cases. Karnataka has contributed around 10,000 cases and Kerala follows with more than 8,000.

10 States/UTs account for 72% of the newly recovered cases.

Maharashtra has the highest number of newly recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

1,095 deaths have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

83.37% of these are reported from 10 States and UTs.

36% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 394 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 130 deaths.

Related

comments