India crosses a significant milestone in the journey towards Universal Health Coverage – 1,50,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres operationalized

New Delhi : In a significant achievement demonstrating strengthening of the country’s health infrastructure, India has surpassed a notable landmark- 150,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) have been operationalised before 31st December. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji applauded the efforts of the nation in accomplishing this feat before the set deadline and commended that these centers will serve to provide citizens all across the nation to easily access and avail primary healthcare facilities.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Union Health and Family Welfare Minister congratulated the nation on this achievement and expressed his joy stating that India had successfully achieved the goal it had set out to do. Translating Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision into reality, the collected and collaborative efforts of States / UTs and Central Government have catapulted India into a global model for assured comprehensive primary health care services.

Fulfilling the principles of “Antyodaya”- leaving no one behind, 150,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) are transforming the delivery of comprehensive primary health care services which are universally free and cater to all age groups from birth to death, through a continuum of care approach. Ensuring the reach of healthcare services to the innermost regions of the nation through various initiatives, AB-HWCs have surpassed 8.5 teleconsultations via e-Sanjeevni, where nearly 4 lakh teleconsultations take place on a daily basis.

More than 134 Crore people across the country have benefitted from AB-HWCs, and more than 86.90 crore beneficiaries have been cumulatively screened for non-communicable diseases which include 29.95 Crore for Hypertension, 25.56 Crore for Diabetes, 17.44 Crore for Oral cancer, 8.27 Crore for Breast Cancer and 5.66 Crore for Cervical Cancer.

In light of expansion of AB-HWCs, the number of essential medicines has increased to 172 at Primary Health Centres – Health Wellness Centres (PHC-HWC) and 105 at Sub Health Centres – Health Wellness Centres (SHC-HWC) and essential diagnostics have also expanded to 63 at PHC-HWC and 14 at SHC-HWC. AB-HWCs also encompass wellness sessions on Yoga, Zumba, cyclathons, walkathons, and provide guidelines on diet, physical activity, positive parenting, tobacco, alcohol cessation among other aspects to imbibe a mindset for community well-being.

Till date, more than 1.60 crore wellness sessions have been conducted at these centres.

Additionally, AB-HWCs have also operationalized 2-3 centers in urban sphere under the umbrella of Urban Primary Health Centre-Health and Wellness Centre (UPHC-HWC), strengthening outpatient care, and covering a population of 15,000 to 20,000.