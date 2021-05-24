India crosses a major landmark with more than 1 Cr vaccine doses administered for 18-44 age group under Phase-3 of Vaccination Drive

New Delhi: India has crossed a significant landmark in its fight against COVID19 pandemic today. The country has administered more than 1 Cr (1,06,21,235) Vaccine Doses for 18-44 age group under Phase-3 of Vaccination Drive. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour. Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 4,082 2 Andhra Pradesh 8,891 3 Arunachal Pradesh 17,777 4 Assam 4,33,615 5 Bihar 12,27,279 6 Chandigarh 18,613 7 Chhattisgarh 7,01,945 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 18,269 9 Daman & Diu 19,802 10 Delhi 9,15,275 11 Goa 30,983 12 Gujarat 6,89,234 13 Haryana 7,20,681 14 Himachal Pradesh 40,272 15 Jammu & Kashmir 37,562 16 Jharkhand 3,69,847 17 Karnataka 1,97,693 18 Kerala 30,555 19 Ladakh 3,845 20 Lakshadweep 1,770 21 Madhya Pradesh 7,72,873 22 Maharashtra 7,06,853 23 Manipur 9,110 24 Meghalaya 23,142 25 Mizoram 10,676 26 Nagaland 7,376 27 Odisha 3,06,167 28 Puducherry 5,411 29 Punjab 3,70,413 30 Rajasthan 13,17,060 31 Sikkim 6,712 32 Tamil Nadu 53,216 33 Telangana 654 34 Tripura 53,957 35 Uttar Pradesh 10,70,642 36 Uttarakhand 2,20,249 37 West Bengal 1,98,734 Total 1,06,21,235

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.60 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 19,60,51,962 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,16,725 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 97,60,444 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 67,06,890 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,49,91,357 FLWs (1stdose), 83,33,774 FLWs (2nddose), 1,06,21,235 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 6,09,11,756 (1stdose) and 98,18,384 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,66,45,457 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,82,62,665 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

HCWs 1st Dose 97,60,444 2nd Dose 67,06,890 FLWs 1st Dose 1,49,91,357 2nd Dose 83,33,774 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1,06,21,235 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 6,09,11,756 2nd Dose 98,18,384 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,66,45,457 2nd Dose 1,82,62,665 Total 19,60,51,962

Ten states account for 66.30% of the total doses given so far in the country.

India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 11th consecutive day. 3,02,544 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

India’s cumulative recoveries have reached 2,37,28,011 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 88.69%.

Ten states account for 72.23% of the new recoveries.

In another positive development, India has recorded less than 3 lakh Daily New Cases for eight consecutive days now. The gap between Daily New Cases and Daily Recovered Cases has reduced to 80,229 today.

India’s Daily New cases and recovered cases trajectory is shown below.

2,22,315 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 81.08% of the new cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,483, followed by Maharashtra with 26,672 new cases.

India’s active caseload trajectory is shown below. Active Cases have decreased since its last peak on 10th May 2021.

India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 27,20,716 today.

A net decline of 84,683 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 10.17% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

8 States cumulatively account for 71.62% of India’s total Active Cases.

A total of 19,28,127 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,05,36,064 tests have been done so far. The Cumulative Positivity rate stands at 8.09% today. Weekly Positivity Rate has also declined to 12.66%.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.14%.

4,454 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 79.52% of the new deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1,320). Karnataka follows with 624 daily deaths.

18 states/UTs have a Case Fatality Rate less than the national average (1.14%)

18 states/UTs have a Case Fatality Rate more than the national average.

