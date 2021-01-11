India continues to report Sustained Decline in daily New cases; 16,311 new cases in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India has been registering declining daily new cases since many days continuously. 16,311 New Cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

India’s daily new fatalities have also declined substantially.

Less than 170 daily deaths were recorded after 229 days. Declining new cases and high rate of recovery have in tandem resulted in continuous fall in the country’s active caseload on a sustained basis.

India’s total Active Caseload has fallen to 2.25 lakh (2,22,526) today. The present active caseload consists of just 2.13%of India’s Total Positive Cases.

16,959 cases have recovered and discharged in the last 24hours. This has led to a net decline of 809 from the total active caseload.

The total recovered cases stand at 10,092,909. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 99 lakhs and presently stands at 98,70,383.

The Recovery Rate is also improved to 96.43% today. This is amongst the highest the world over.

78.56% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,659 newly recovered cases. 2,302 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 962 in Chhattisgarh.

80.25% of the new cases are concentrated in 9 States and UTs.

Kerala has also reported the highest daily new cases at 4,545. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,558new cases.

161case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Six States/UTs account for 69.57% of the daily deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (34). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 23 and 19 daily deaths, respectively.

