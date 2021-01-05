India continues its streak of shedding Active Caseload as Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber Daily New Cases

New Delhi: India’s active caseload which has been decreasing continuously stands at 2,31,036 today. This constitutes a paltry 2.23% of Total Positive Cases so far.

This is made possible by daily recoveries outnumbering daily new cases for 39 days in a streak. Against 29,091 people who recovered in the just concluded 24-hour window, India could report only 16,375 new cases maintaining a steady level of testing (8,96,236 samples were tested in the last 24 hours). A net decline of 12,917 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

The daily new cases in India are also on a sustained decline.

The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel Coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 58.

20 new cases have been identified at NIV Pune.

The INSACOG labs at NCBS InSTEM, Bengaluru, CDFD Hyderabad, ILS Bhubaneswar, and NCCS Pune have so far found no mutant virus.

No. Institute/Lab Under Persons detected with new COVID strain 1 NCDC New Delhi MoHFW 8 2 IGIB New Delhi CSIR 11 3 NIBMG Kalyani (Kolkata) DBT 1 4 NIV Pune ICMR 25 5 CCMB Hyderabad CSIR 3 6 NIMHANS Bengaluru MoHFW 10 TOTAL 58

The positive samples are being tested at 10 INSACOG labs across the country (NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIV Pune, NCCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad, InSTEM Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi, NCDC Delhi) for genome sequencing.

All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective State Governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on.

The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the States for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing & dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs.

India’s cumulative recoveries have inched closer to the 1 Crore mark. The total recovered cases have crossed 99.75 lakhs (99,75,958) today. This also increases theRecovery Rate to96.32%.

A total of 29,091cases have recovered in the last 24 hours.

82.62% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 10,362 recoveries.Kerala follows with 5,145 new recoveries. Chhattisgarh recorded 1,349 daily recoveries.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 80.05% of the new cases.

Maharashtra reported 4,875 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 3,021 new cases while Chhattisgarh reported 1,147 daily cases yesterday.

70.15% of the 201case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Ten States/UTs.

14.42% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 29 deaths. West Bengaland Punjab also saw a fatality count of 25 and 24 contributing another 12.44% and 11.94% of the fatalities.

