New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of December 2021 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of December 2021, NSO collected prices from 99.7% villages and 98.5% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.6% for rural and 93.3% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. December 2021 over December 2020), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Dec. 2021 (Prov.) Nov. 2021 (Final) Dec. 2020 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 5.36 5.83 5.59 4.29 5.54 4.91 4.07 5.19 4.59 CFPI 3.46 5.08 4.05 1.09 3.33 1.87 3.11 4.08 3.41

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: December,2021 over November,2021

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Dec.21 Nov.21 Dec.21 Nov.21 Dec.21 Nov.21 CPI (General) 167.0 167.6 -0.36 165.1 165.6 -0.30 166.1 166.7 -0.36 CFPI 164.6 166.7 -1.26 171.7 173.6 -1.09 167.1 169.1 -1.18

Note: Figures of December 2021 are provisional.

5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 14th February 2022 (Monday) for January 2022.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for November (Final) and December 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for December 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for November (Final) and December 2021 (Provisional) IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for December 2021 (Provisional)

Annex I

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Nov. 21 Index

(Final) Dec. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Nov. 21 Index

(Final) Dec. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Nov. 21 Index

(Final) Dec. 21 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 146.9 147.4 6.59 151.0 151.6 9.67 148.2 148.7 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 199.8 197.0 2.73 204.9 202.2 3.61 201.6 198.8 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 171.5 176.5 0.36 175.4 180.0 0.43 173.0 177.9 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 159.1 159.8 5.33 159.6 160.0 6.61 159.3 159.9 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 198.4 195.8 2.81 175.8 173.5 3.56 190.1 187.6 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 153.2 152.0 2.90 160.3 158.3 2.89 156.5 154.9 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 183.9 172.4 4.41 229.1 219.5 6.04 199.2 188.4 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 165.4 164.4 1.73 165.1 164.2 2.38 165.3 164.3 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 122.1 120.6 0.97 123.1 121.9 1.36 122.4 121.0 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 170.8 171.7 1.79 167.2 168.2 2.50 169.6 170.5 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 169.1 169.7 1.13 156.1 156.5 1.26 163.7 164.2 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 174.3 175.1 5.54 176.8 178.1 5.55 175.5 176.5 1 Food and beverages 54.18 167.5 165.8 36.29 173.5 172.2 45.86 169.7 168.2 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 191.4 190.9 1.36 197.0 196.8 2.38 192.9 192.5 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 170.4 171.9 4.72 162.3 163.3 5.58 167.2 168.5 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 166.0 167.3 0.85 145.3 146.7 0.95 157.4 158.7 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 169.8 171.2 5.57 159.7 160.7 6.53 165.8 167.0 4 Housing — — — 21.67 164.2 163.4 10.07 164.2 163.4 5 Fuel and light 7.94 165.3 165.6 5.58 161.6 161.7 6.84 163.9 164.1 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 162.9 163.9 3.87 155.2 156.0 3.80 159.3 160.2 6.1.02 Health 6.83 173.4 174.0 4.81 164.2 165.1 5.89 169.9 170.6 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 158.9 160.1 9.73 151.2 151.6 8.59 154.8 155.6 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 163.8 164.5 2.04 156.7 157.6 1.68 159.8 160.6 6.1.05 Education 3.46 169.3 169.7 5.62 160.8 160.6 4.46 164.3 164.4 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 162.4 162.8 3.47 161.8 162.4 3.89 162.2 162.6 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 165.2 166.0 29.53 157.3 157.8 28.32 161.4 162.0 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 167.6 167.0 100.00 165.6 165.1 100.00 166.7 166.1 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 166.7 164.6 29.62 173.6 171.7 39.06 169.1 167.1

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for December 2021 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Dec. 20 Index

(Final) Dec. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Dec. 20 Index

(Final) Dec. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Dec. 20 Index

(Final) Dec. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 143.4 147.4 2.79 148.0 151.6 2.43 144.9 148.7 2.62 1.1.02 Meat and fish 187.5 197.0 5.07 194.8 202.2 3.80 190.1 198.8 4.58 1.1.03 Egg 173.4 176.5 1.79 178.4 180.0 0.90 175.3 177.9 1.48 1.1.04 Milk and products 154.0 159.8 3.77 154.4 160.0 3.63 154.1 159.9 3.76 1.1.05 Oils and fats 154.8 195.8 26.49 144.1 173.5 20.40 150.9 187.6 24.32 1.1.06 Fruits 147.0 152.0 3.40 152.6 158.3 3.74 149.6 154.9 3.54 1.1.07 Vegetables 187.8 172.4 -8.20 206.8 219.5 6.14 194.2 188.4 -2.99 1.1.08 Pulses and products 159.5 164.4 3.07 162.1 164.2 1.30 160.4 164.3 2.43 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 113.8 120.6 5.98 116.3 121.9 4.82 114.6 121.0 5.58 1.1.10 Spices 164.5 171.7 4.38 163.0 168.2 3.19 164.0 170.5 3.96 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 156.1 169.7 8.71 145.9 156.5 7.27 151.8 164.2 8.17 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 164.3 175.1 6.57 167.2 178.1 6.52 165.6 176.5 6.58 1 Food and beverages 159.6 165.8 3.88 163.4 172.2 5.39 161.0 168.2 4.47 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 184.6 190.9 3.41 191.8 196.8 2.61 186.5 192.5 3.22 3.1.01 Clothing 157.5 171.9 9.14 152.5 163.3 7.08 155.5 168.5 8.36 3.1.02 Footwear 152.4 167.3 9.78 137.3 146.7 6.85 146.1 158.7 8.62 3 Clothing and footwear 156.8 171.2 9.18 150.2 160.7 6.99 154.2 167.0 8.30 4 Housing — — — 157.7 163.4 3.61 157.7 163.4 3.61 5 Fuel and light 150.9 165.6 9.74 142.9 161.7 13.16 147.9 164.1 10.95 6.1.01 Household goods and services 153.9 163.9 6.50 145.7 156.0 7.07 150.0 160.2 6.80 6.1.02 Health 162.5 174.0 7.08 154.1 165.1 7.14 159.3 170.6 7.09 6.1.03 Transport and communication 147.5 160.1 8.54 136.9 151.6 10.74 141.9 155.6 9.65 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 155.1 164.5 6.06 145.4 157.6 8.39 149.6 160.6 7.35 6.1.05 Education 163.5 169.7 3.79 156.1 160.6 2.88 159.2 164.4 3.27 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 156.2 162.8 4.23 157.7 162.4 2.98 156.8 162.6 3.70 6 Miscellaneous 155.9 166.0 6.48 147.6 157.8 6.91 151.9 162.0 6.65 General Index (All Groups) 158.5 167.0 5.36 156.0 165.1 5.83 157.3 166.1 5.59 Consumer Food Price Index 159.1 164.6 3.46 163.4 171.7 5.08 160.6 167.1 4.05

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Nov. 21 Index

(Final) Dec. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Nov. 21 Index

(Final) Dec. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Nov. 21 Index

(Final) Dec. 21 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 168.9 169.3 3.64 170.7 171.5 4.58 169.6 170.1 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 173.8 172.9 0.06 — — 0.10 173.8 172.9 3 Assam 2.63 171.7 170.2 0.79 168.7 166.9 1.77 171.1 169.5 4 Bihar 8.21 166.1 164.3 1.62 171.0 169.3 5.14 166.8 165.0 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 166.1 165.5 1.22 164.9 163.7 1.46 165.6 164.8 6 Delhi 0.28 159.5 159.6 5.64 161.3 157.7 2.77 161.2 157.8 7 Goa 0.14 166.2 165.9 0.25 161.5 161.8 0.19 163.3 163.4 8 Gujarat 4.54 162.4 161.9 6.82 156.0 156.3 5.60 158.8 158.7 9 Haryana 3.30 163.5 162.5 3.35 159.2 158.3 3.32 161.5 160.5 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 161.0 158.9 0.26 164.8 164.7 0.67 161.7 160.0 11 Jharkhand 1.96 164.7 164.1 1.39 169.8 168.1 1.69 166.6 165.6 12 Karnataka 5.09 168.0 168.9 6.81 173.7 174.3 5.89 171.1 171.8 13 Kerala 5.50 171.5 172.9 3.46 170.5 170.9 4.55 171.1 172.2 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 166.0 164.3 3.97 168.7 166.8 4.48 167.1 165.3 15 Maharashtra 8.25 168.1 167.8 18.86 159.8 160.5 13.18 162.6 162.9 16 Manipur 0.23 187.2 186.9 0.12 173.0 172.6 0.18 182.7 182.4 17 Meghalaya 0.28 158.3 158.7 0.15 162.4 162.4 0.22 159.6 159.8 18 Mizoram 0.07 165.6 166.2 0.13 164.5 164.2 0.10 164.9 165.0 19 Nagaland 0.14 176.7 177.7 0.12 162.5 163.0 0.13 170.7 171.5 20 Odisha 2.93 168.6 168.1 1.31 163.9 162.9 2.18 167.3 166.6 21 Punjab 3.31 162.6 161.3 3.09 154.7 153.1 3.21 159.1 157.6 22 Rajasthan 6.63 163.3 162.4 4.23 162.7 162.5 5.51 163.1 162.4 23 Sikkim 0.06 182.5 182.3 0.03 170.1 170.4 0.05 178.5 178.4 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 172.1 173.9 9.20 173.3 174.4 7.25 172.8 174.2 25 Telangana 3.16 174.8 173.8 4.41 170.2 169.6 3.74 172.3 171.5 26 Tripura 0.35 185.0 184.6 0.14 171.2 171.6 0.25 181.4 181.2 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 166.0 164.2 9.54 166.2 164.5 12.37 166.1 164.3 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 163.5 163.1 0.73 167.4 163.8 0.91 165.0 163.4 29 West Bengal 6.99 172.5 171.9 7.20 171.8 170.5 7.09 172.2 171.2 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 183.9 188.1 0.07 169.8 169.8 0.06 176.7 178.8 31 Chandigarh 0.02 169.8 169.8 0.34 158.0 156.5 0.17 158.7 157.3 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 153.8 154.7 0.04 161.8 162.1 0.03 159.1 159.6 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 170.4 171.7 0.02 163.9 164.6 0.02 167.7 168.7 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 176.8 176.4 0.72 175.9 173.8 0.94 176.5 175.5 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 178.0 176.0 0.01 160.6 163.1 0.01 169.1 169.4 36 Puducherry 0.08 174.0 173.0 0.27 170.4 172.1 0.17 171.3 172.3 All India 100.00 167.6 167.0 100.00 165.6 165.1 100.00 166.7 166.1

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir

and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for December 2021 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Dec. 20 Index

(Final) Dec. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Dec. 20 Index

(Final) Dec. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Dec. 20 Index

(Final) Dec. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 160.5 169.3 5.48 161.4 171.5 6.26 160.8 170.1 5.78 2 Assam 162.5 170.2 4.74 162.3 166.9 2.83 162.5 169.5 4.31 3 Bihar 158.4 164.3 3.72 160.4 169.3 5.55 158.7 165.0 3.97 4 Chhattisgarh 158.9 165.5 4.15 155.3 163.7 5.41 157.5 164.8 4.63 5 Delhi 152.3 159.6 4.79 147.9 157.7 6.63 148.1 157.8 6.55 6 Gujarat 153.0 161.9 5.82 148.8 156.3 5.04 150.6 158.7 5.38 7 Haryana 150.9 162.5 7.69 150.0 158.3 5.53 150.5 160.5 6.64 8 Himachal Pradesh 150.8 158.9 5.37 154.5 164.7 6.60 151.5 160.0 5.61 9 Jharkhand 159.5 164.1 2.88 159.0 168.1 5.72 159.3 165.6 3.95 10 Karnataka 159.8 168.9 5.69 162.7 174.3 7.13 161.4 171.8 6.44 11 Kerala 165.6 172.9 4.41 162.3 170.9 5.30 164.4 172.2 4.74 12 Madhya Pradesh 154.9 164.3 6.07 157.9 166.8 5.64 156.1 165.3 5.89 13 Maharashtra 157.4 167.8 6.61 151.1 160.5 6.22 153.2 162.9 6.33 14 Odisha 163.0 168.1 3.13 156.0 162.9 4.42 161.0 166.6 3.48 15 Punjab 155.6 161.3 3.66 148.1 153.1 3.38 152.2 157.6 3.55 16 Rajasthan 154.6 162.4 5.05 154.5 162.5 5.18 154.6 162.4 5.05 17 Tamil Nadu 163.3 173.9 6.49 163.4 174.4 6.73 163.4 174.2 6.61 18 Telangana 164.3 173.8 5.78 158.9 169.6 6.73 161.3 171.5 6.32 19 Uttar Pradesh 154.9 164.2 6.00 156.6 164.5 5.04 155.5 164.3 5.66 20 Uttarakhand 154.9 163.1 5.29 153.6 163.8 6.64 154.4 163.4 5.83 21 West Bengal 162.6 171.9 5.72 160.6 170.5 6.16 161.7 171.2 5.88 22 Jammu & Kashmir* 165.3 176.4 6.72 163.6 173.8 6.23 164.7 175.5 6.56 All India 158.5 167.0 5.36 156.0 165.1 5.83 157.3 166.1 5.59

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).