India Conducts the Highest ever 20.55 Lakh Tests in the last 24 hours; Sets New Record

New Delhi: India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the seventh consecutive day. 3,69,077 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

India’s cumulative recoveries have reached 2,23,55,440 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 86.74%.

Ten states account for 75.11% of the new recoveries.

In another positive development, India records less than 3 lakh new cases for four consecutive days now.

2,76,110 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 77.17% of the new cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 34,875, followed by Karnataka with 34,281 new cases.

On the other front, India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 31,29,878 today.

A net decline of 96,841 is witnessed in the last 24 hours.

It now comprises 12.14% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

8 States cumulatively account for 69.23% of India’s total Active Cases.

The graph below highlights the change in active cases for states in the last 24 hours.

More than 20.55 Lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (the highest ever conducted in a single day in India). With this achievement, India broke its own record which it had set yesterday.

The daily positivity rate stands at 13.44%.

Cumulatively, 20,55,010 tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.11%.

3,874 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 72.25% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (594). Karnataka follows with 468 daily deaths.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 18.70 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 18,70,09,792vaccine doses have been administered through 27,31,435sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,85,934 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,67,394 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,46,36,501 FLWs (1stdose), 82,56,381 FLWs (2nddose), 70,17,189 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 5,83,47,950 (1stdose) and 94,36,168 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,49,36,096 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,80,26,179 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

HCWs 1st Dose 96,85,934 2nd Dose 66,67,394 FLWs 1st Dose 1,46,36,501 2nd Dose 82,56,381 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 70,17,189 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,83,47,950 2nd Dose 94,36,168 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,49,36,096 2nd Dose 1,80,26,179 Total 18,70,09,792

Ten states account for 66.61% of the total doses given so far in the country.

****