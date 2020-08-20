India conducts record high of more than 9 lakh tests in a single day

New Delhi: On the path of a steady rise, India has scaled a new peak in daily testing.

For the first time, a record number of more than 9 lakh COVID tests have been conducted in a single day. With 9,18,470 COVID-19 tests done in the last 24 hours, India is poised to see an exponential increase towards its resolve of testing 10 lakh samples daily.

With this achievement, the cumulative tests are more than 3.25 crore (3,26,61,252).

Expanded diagnostic lab network across the country and effective measures to facilitate easy testing have given a substantial boost to the present numbers. As a result of these focussed actions, the Tests Per Million (TPM) have seen a sharp increase to 23668. The TPM continues to maintain the constant upward trend.

With constantly increasing testing numbers, there has been a commensurate fall in the positivity rate. Although higher number of tests will push the positivity rate initially, but as the experience from several States/UTs has amply depicted, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, effective tracking and timely clinical management.

As the national average falls below 8%, there are 26 States/UTs that are reporting lower rates than the national average.

There has been a steady rise in the national network of diagnostic labs too. With 977 labs in the government sector and 517 private labs, the lab infrastructure has been enhanced to 1494 labs today. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 764 (Govt: 453 + Private: 311)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 611 (Govt: 490 + Private: 121)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 119 (Govt: 34 + Private: 85)

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .

