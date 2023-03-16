Hockey: India concluded their home leg of the FIH Pro League tournament on a high with a 4-3 victory over Australia in a penalty shootout after regulation time ended at 2-2 at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Wednesday.

PR Sreejesh, with three saves from six in the shootout, starred for India. Indian Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice in the shootout and was also named Player of the Match. Dilpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored one apiece.

With the win, the Hosts finished their campaign, remaining unbeaten in the second leg of the tournament. India’s brilliant performance in their last three matches helped them go up to the top spot in the FIH Hockey Pro League points table.

The Men in Blue registered wins over World Champion Germany and mighty Australia twice within a week’s time.