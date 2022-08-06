India clinches 6 medals including 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze on the day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2022

New Delhi : Indian wrestling contingent performed exceptionally, winning six medals which included 3 gold, 1 silver and two bronze on the day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2022. Bajrang Punia in Men’s Freestyle 65kg wrestling, Deepak Punia in Men’s Freestyle 86kg wrestling and Sakshi Malik in Women’s Freestyle 62kg wrestling have won gold medals. Anshu Malik bagged silver in Women’s Freestyle 57kg wrestling, while Divya Kakran in Women’s Freestyle 68kg wrestling and Mohit Grewal in Men’s Freestyle 125kg wrestling won bronze medals. India’s medal tally reaches 26 with 9 golds, 8 silvers and 9 bronze medals. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated medal winners for their achievements.

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu congratulated the wrestling contingent for winning medals. President tweeted, “Historic gold medal won by Sakshi Malik in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. She overcame stiff challenge and made Indians proud. You are a role model for our youth, especially girls. May you go from strength to strength. Heartiest congratulations!”

In another tweet President said, “Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning second successive gold in wrestling at the #CommonwealthGames & creating history. Your consistency, dedication & excellence are inspirational for our youth. Your gold medals reflect the urge to be the best, the spirit of the new India.”

Congratulating Deepak President tweeted, “Congratulations to our young wrestler Deepak Punia for winning gold at #CommonwealthGames. Your confidence and positive approach were impressive to watch. You have brought great joy and glory to India”

Wishing Anshu President tweeted, “Congratulations to Anshu Malik for winning silver in wrestling at the #CommonwealthGames. You have proved your mettle as one of the best international wrestlers. My best wishes for all your future endeavours.”

Congratulating Divya President said in a tweet, “Congratulations to Divya Kakran for winning bronze in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. Your sure-footedness and swiftness led to a delightful victory for India. Our young wrestlers like you are full of promise for the future of Indian sports”

President tweeted, “Another talented young wrestler Mohit Grewal does India proud, winning the bronze medal at #CommonwealthGames. You have overcome many challenges to reach where you are. The nation looks forward to you for bringing many more laurels.”

The Prime Minister also congratulated wrestler for brilliant performance. The PM tweeted; “Our athletes continue to make us proud at CWG Birmingham. Thrilled by the outstanding sporting performance of @SakshiMalik. I congratulate her for winning the prestigious Gold medal. She is a powerhouse of talent and is blessed with remarkable resilience.”

Congratulating Bajrang PM tweeted, “The talented @BajrangPunia is synonymous with consistency and excellence. He wins a Gold at the Birmingham CWG. Congratulations to him for the remarkable feat, his 3rd consecutive CWG medal. His spirit and confidence is inspiring. My best wishes always.”

In another tweet PM tweeted, “Feeling proud of the spectacular sporting performance by our very own Deepak Punia! He is India’s pride and has given India many laurels. Every Indian is elated by his winning the Gold medal. Best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours.”

Wishing Anshu PM tweeted, “Congratulations to @OLyAnshu on winning the Silver medal in wrestling and that too on her birthday. My best wishes to her for a successful sporting journey ahead. Her passion towards sports motivates many upcoming athletes.”

Congratulating Divya PM tweeted, “India’s wrestlers are outstanding and this is clearly reflecting in the CWG. Proud of @DivyaWrestler for winning a Bronze. This achievement will be cherished for generations to come. Best wishes for her future endeavours.”

In another tweet PM said, “Incredible form demonstrated by our wrestlers. Adding to the medals tally is Mohit Grewal. His sharp focus stands out as he brings home a Bronze medal. Congratulations to him. I hope he scales new heights of success in the times to come.”

Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur congratulated and wished all the medal winners. Shri Thakur tweeted; “Splendid performance @SakshiMalik ! Congratulations on this superior display of skills to win a GOLD for India. Moving from Bronze in CWG 2018 to a Gold in #CWG2022 is a display of your constant focus and dedication. You played like a champion, till you had bagged the medal !”

Congratulating Punia Shri Thakur tweeted, “Bajrang Punia has done it again !!!Congratulations on getting home the first GOLD in wrestling in #CWG2022! Bajrang defended his CWG Gold in a time of 10min 14 secs. A hattrick at CWG proves that you have a champion’s consistency!”

In another tweet Shri Thakur said, “India is wrestling it’s way to clinch the GOLD !Congratulations Deepak Punia on your Gold which was won by remarkable resilience! We are so proud of you champ!”

Congratulating Anshu Sports Minister tweeted, “Thrilled that Anshu Malik has won a Silver in her first-ever CWG outing!!!You had a tough opponent but you put up a great fight. The medal is a double celebration because it’s your birthday today! Your focused training at #SAINCOE Sonipat, foreign exposures has reaped results.”

In another tweet Shri Thakur said, “Mohit Grewal’s bronze medal win is testimony to his determination to overcome all hurdles and reach for his goal. Back from a two-year injury, Mohit fought effortlessly to claim a medal in his first CWG outing. This is the start of many more wins. Congratulations Mohit.”

Congratulating Divya Shri Thakur tweeted, “A medal in 30 seconds flat ! That’s what India’s Divya Kakran did at #CWG2022 !!! Bagged the bronze in half a minute and emerged the champion. Another SAI NCOE Lucknow camper makes India proud on the world stage. Indian wrestlers are proving to be force at CWG2022!”