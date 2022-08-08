India clinches 15 medals including 5 Gold, 4 Silver and 6 Bronze on the day 10 of Commonwealth Games 2022, India’s total medal tally reaches 55

New Delhi : India won 15 more medals including five gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals on day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula (Mixed Doubles TT), Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Eldhose Paul (Men’s Triple Jump), Amit Panghal (Boxing), Nitu Ghanghas (Boxing) won gold medals. Abdulla Aboobacker (men’s triple jump), Sagar Ahlawat (boxing), Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (table tennis) and women cricket team bagged silver medals. Women’s hockey team, Sandeep Kumar (men’s 10,000m Race-walk), Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw), Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal (squash, mixed doubles), Kidambi Srikanth (badminton, men’s singles) and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (badminton, women’s doubles) won bronze medals. India’s medal tally reached 55 with 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated medal winners for their achievements.

The President has congratulated the medal winners and tweeted;

“Congratulations to young pugilist Sagar for winning silver in boxing at #CommonwealthGames. Your grit, determination and courage have won you widespread appreciation. You have made India proud. I am sure you have an illustrious future ahead.”

“Hearty congratulations to our talented teenage girls Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand for winning bronze in badminton women’s doubles at #CommonwealthGames. They played with exceptional maturity to register victories. Both of them are role models for our youth, specially girls.”

“Heartiest congratulations to Sharath Kamal & Sreeja Akula for winning gold in mixed doubles table tennis at #CommonwealthGames. They blended experience & youth to script table tennis history for India. They ensured that our Tiranga flies high at Birmingham once again.”

“Congratulations to Indian women cricket team for winning silver medal at #CommonwealthGames. You played like champions till the end and your determination during the match was spectacular. Our daughters have made our country proud at Birmingham.”

“Congratulations to Kidambi Srikanth for winning bronze in badminton at #CommonwealthGames. Your successive victories at CWG speak volumes about your dedication and excellence. You are a good ambassador of Indian Badminton.”

“Congratulations to Dipika Pallikal & Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in mixed doubles squash at #CommonwealthGames. Your podium finish is an inspiration for squash lovers in India. Such victories promote popularity of sports in our country.”

“Congratulations to Sharath Kamal & Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning silver in table tennis at #CommonwealthGames. Your formidable partnership has earned you prominence. Indians feel proud of you.”

“Heartiest congratulations to World Champion Nikhat Zareen for winning gold in boxing at #CommonwealthGames. You have dominated the bouts, much to the delight of fellow Indians. Your gold medal means Tiranga flying high at Birmingham. You have become an icon, specially for girls.”

“Congratulations to Annu Rani for winning bronze in javelin throw at #CommonwealthGames. You have opened new horizons by becoming first Indian woman to qualify for this game in World Championships. Your medal is an inspiration for all Indians, especially women.”

“Congratulations to Sandeep Kumar for winning bronze in 10000m race walk at #CommonwealthGames. You put up your best performance and made our country proud. Your podium finish is a matter of joy for Indians.”

“History created! Heartiest congratulations to Eldhose Paul for claiming gold & Abdulla Aboobacker for winning silver in triple jump at #CommonwealthGames. It was splendid to see our country’s domination, both finalists being from India. This rare feat will be cherished for long.”

“Heartiest congratulations to Amit Panghal for striking gold medal and making history at #CommonwealthGames. Your speed and shot selection have been admired by all knowledgeable viewers. Your brilliance is a matter of pride for every Indian.”

“Heartiest Congratulations to immensely talented Nitu for winning gold in boxing at #CommonwealthGames. You have created sporting history punching, hooking & defending your way to the top. Your indomitable spirit & exceptional skills at such a young age are admirable.”

“Congratulations to Indian Women’s hockey team for winning bronze at #CommonwealthGames. Your spirited performance and team work have won hearts of each Indian. You have made India proud. May you bring more laurels for India.”

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula for winning Gold Medal in Mixed Doubles Table Tennis at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. The Prime Minister tweeted; “Playing and winning together has its own joys. @sharathkamal1 and Sreeja Akula have shown superb teamwork and won the coveted Gold medal in the TT Mixed Doubles event. I laud their grit and tenacity. Sharath reaching the finals of all CWG events he competed in is outstanding.”

Prime Minister congratulated Srikanth Kidambi for winning Bronze Medal at Birmingham CWG 2022 and tweeted, “One of the stalwarts of Indian Badminton, @srikidambi wins a Bronze medal in his CWG individual match. This is his fourth CWG medal thus showing his skill and consistency. Congratulations to him. May he keep inspiring budding athletes and make India even prouder. #Cheer4India”

PM has wishe the best to the team members of Women’s cricket team for winning Silver Medal at CWG 2022 tweets; “Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future.”

Shri Narendra Modi congratulated Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand for winning the Bronze Medal and tweeted, “Proud of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand for winning the Bronze medal in Badminton Doubles. Before leaving for the CWG, Treesa told me about her friendship with Gayatri but she was not sure about how she will celebrate if she won a medal. I hope she’s made her plans now. ”

The Prime Minister tweeted; “Well fought by Sagar Ahlawat! Congratulations to him for winning a Silver medal at the CWG in Boxing. He is among India’s powerhouses in the game and his success will inspire the younger generation of boxers. May he continue to make India proud in the times to come. #Cheer4India”

The Prime Minister has congratulated Saurav Ghosal and Dipika tweeted, “It is always a delight to see our athletes excelling in various sports at the CWG. Congratulations to @SauravGhosal and @DipikaPallikal for winning the Bronze medal in the Squash Mixed Doubles event. They demonstrated great skill and teamwork. Best wishes to them. #Cheer4India”

“More power to teamwork! Glad that the dynamic team of @sharathkamal1 and @sathiyantt have won the Silver medal in the Men’s Doubles event. Best wishes to these brilliant athletes. #Cheer4India”

Prime Minister has congratulated Nikhat Zareen tweeted, “Nikhat Zareen is India’s pride. She is a world class athlete who is admired for her skills. I congratulate her on winning a Gold medal at the CWG. Excelling in various tournaments, she has shown great consistency. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India”

PM congratulated Annu Rani for winning the Bronze medal in Women’s Javelin Throw, “Annu Rani is remarkable athlete. She displayed great resilience and showed topmost skills. I am glad that she has won a Bronze medal in Javelin. Congratulations to her. I am certain she will continue to excel in the coming years. #Cheer4India”

The Prime Minister tweeted, “Good to see our race-walking contingent excel at the Birmingham games. Congratulations to Sandeep Kumar for winning a Bronze medal in the 10,000m event. Wishing him the very best for his upcoming endeavours. #Cheer4India”

PM further tweeted, “Delighted that Abdulla Aboobacker has won a Silver in the Triple Jump event in Birmingham. The medal is the result of a lot of hardwork and remarkable commitment. All the best to him for his future endeavours. #Cheer4India”

Prime Minister, has congratulated Eldhose Paul for clinching Gold Medal in Athletics Men’s Triple Jump at Birmingham CWG 2022, tweeted, “Today’s Triple Jump event is historic. Our athletes have done excellently. Congratulations to the superbly talented Eldhose Paul who has won a Gold medal and backed up his good performance in previous international competitions. His dedication is laudable. #Cheer4India”

PM in a tweet said, “A prestigious addition to our medals tally thanks to the bright Amit Panghal. He is one of our most admired and skilled Boxers, who has shown topmost dexterity. I congratulate him for winning a Gold medal and wish him the very best for the future. #Cheer4India”

Congratulating Nitu PM said, “Congratulations to Nitu Ghanghas for a hard earned and well deserved Gold medal in Boxing at CWG 2022. She has pursued sports diligently and with utmost passion. Her success is going to make Boxing more popular. My best wishes for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India”

PM expresses pride after Indian Women’s Hockey Team win the Bronze medal at CWG 2022. PM tweeted, “India has a very special relation with Hockey. Thus, it is certain that every Indian is proud of our exceptional women’s Hockey team for winning a Bronze medal. This is the first time in many years that the women’s team is on the CWG podium. Proud of the team! #Cheer4India”

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur also congratulated all the winners through twitter.

Shri Thakur tweeted, “Congratulations Sagar on your medal in your first-ever participation in CWG. You may have missed the Gold this time but the potential you displayed in the ring goes to show that you will bring more laurels to the country.”

“Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand’s in Badminton Doubles not just adds to the overall medal tally but also to the count of first-time winners from India at #CWG2022.”

“What a powerful display of skill at the TT Mixed Doubles Finals at #CWG2022 as India’s Sarath Kamal and Sreeja bag the Gold. Congratulations to this team that has shown great promise throughout the tournament and added another Gold to India’s medal tally.”

“India’s growing girl power in sport was on full display yet again as the Indian Women’s Cricket Team fought valiantly to bag a Silver. First time participations are always memorable and by making it to the finals the team has made all of us proud!! Well done #WomenInBlue”

“Congratulations Kidambi Srikanth on your 4th medal at CWG. This Bronze was well fought for and you showcased the same confidence that I had seen after your Thomas Cup win!! Your consistency on court is commendable.”

“She dominated her opponent Carly MC Naul (NIR) and won the coveted GOLD MEDAL in the Women’s 50kg event at #CWG2022”

“Congratulations Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan for bringing home the second medal in table tennis for India at #CWG2022. You have been India’s most seasoned badminton duo and today’s fight for the silver proved that yet again!”

“Eldhose Paul has made all of us proud by becoming the first Indian Triple Jumper to win a CWG Gold with a Personal Best effort of 17.03m today!!! To get Gold with a 17m jump is splendid, indeed. #Cheer4India”

“Superb effort from Abdulla Aboobacker to complete an amazing Indian 1-2 with a 17.02 effort in the CWG22 Men’s Triple Jump. The never-say-die spirit with which he competed and rose to the Silver medal position will be remembered for a long time. #Cheer4India”

“An amazing throw! What an explosive effort to rise in the charts to claim CWG22 Women’s Javelin Throw Bronze, Annu Rani has earned a name for herself. She has bounced back from an injury in the Olympic Games and endeared herself as a gutsy competitor! #Cheer4India”

“Sandeep Kumar’s 10000m Race Walk bronze medal in CWG22 is a glowing example of sheer hard work with single-minded purpose. The 36-year-old has shown that age is but a number and all that matters is matching potential with performance. #Cheer4India”

“Weekend Medal Rush! Amit Panghal has established himself as one of India’s premier boxers by winning the Men’s 51kg Boxing Gold medal in the CWG22. Congratulations! We’re extremely proud of you!”

“GOLD!!! Well done, Nitu Ghanghas!!! A two-time World Youth Champion, she claimed the CWG22 48kg Gold medal with panache. Proud of you champion!”

“Congratulations to Savita Punia and the women’s hockey team for winning the bronze medal! It was a superb performance and heart racing finish over New Zealand. The evolution of the Indian Women’s Hockey team in the past few years has been phenomenal.”