India, China reviews situation along Line of Actual Control during 24th WMCC meeting

The 24th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held today. The Indian delegation was led by the Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director-General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

Ministry of External Affairs said, the two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. They recalled that since the last meeting of WMCC in November last year, both sides have held the 14th and 15th meetings of the Senior Commanders in January and March this year. The Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi had also visited India in March this year and held discussions with External Affairs Minister and the National Security Advisor.

Ministry of External Affairs said, the two sides exchanged views on the current situation along the LAC in the Western Sector in Eastern Ladakh. They agreed that as instructed by the two Foreign Ministers, both sides should continue discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC. They agreed to hold the 16th round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector.