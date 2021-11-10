India Celebrates Transport Day at COP26

New Delhi : On Transport Day at COP26, India, represented by NITI Aayog, participated in the fourth ministerial dialogue of the Zero-Emission Vehicle Transition Council (ZEVTC), a global forum on enhancing political cooperation on the transition to zero-emission vehicles. ZEVTC brings together ministers and representatives of some of the world’s largest automobile markets to collectively address key challenges in the transition to ZEVs, to enable faster, cheaper, and easier transition to EVs for all.

India has already made great strides on introducing policies towards the faster adoption of electric mobility. On 10 November, the government also launched the E-Amrit portal on EVs, a one-stop destination on all electric vehicles-related information.

NITI Aayog, on behalf of the Government of India, also extended its support today to the non-binding and COP26 declaration focused on global level accelerating transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Several stakeholders—automotive manufacturers, governments, businesses, fleet owners, etc.—made the declaration to actively work towards the proliferation and adoption of zero emission vehicles.

As an emerging market, India highlighted the need to transition the country’s large fleet of two- and three-wheelers—which together comprise more than 80% of the automobiles in the country—to zero-emission vehicles.

Signatories of the pledge called on all developed countries to strengthen international collaboration and support so that a global, equitable and just transition could be realised.

A concerted global effort is required to set up a robust supply chain, evolve new financial instruments for affordable transition to EVs. The EV movement also requires an ecosystem to aid this disruption and create new employment opportunities and indigenous and innovative supply chains.