India Categorized Under ‘Regular Follow-Up’ in FATF Mutual Evaluation Report

India has been categorized under the ‘regular follow-up’ category in the “Mutual Evaluation Report of India” by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). This distinction, shared by only four other G20 countries, was announced during the FATF plenary held in Singapore from June 26th to 28th. The Finance Ministry highlighted FATF’s recognition of India’s efforts in mitigating risks related to money laundering and terrorist financing, transitioning to a digital economy, and implementing the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) trinity. Established in 1989, FATF is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to combatting financial crimes globally. India joined FATF in 2010.