India calls on GPAI member states to work together to come up with framework to prevent user harm

New Delhi : India today called upon member states of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) to work together for evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance to prevent user harm and ensure safety of both the internet and AI.

MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar virtually addressing the concluding ceremony of GPAI Summit being held in Tokyo, Japan

Speaking at the closing session of the three-day GPAI Summit, the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said it is important to understand that user harm, criminality and issues that threaten trust online are proliferating. “We all should be concerned about user harm. I would encourage member states to think about evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance, about safety and trust as much to do with the internet as to do with AI.”

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar represented India virtually at the Summit held in Tokyo where it assumed the Chair of the GPAI, an international initiative founded in 2020 to support responsible and human-centric development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking about India’s vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is a family) the Minister said the India-Stack that has transformed governance and democracy in India and benefitted millions of Indian citizens–are designed to be open sourced.

“We believe that GPAI could collaborate with countries and build common AI technologies and platforms that could be used by all member states and indeed benefit the people and citizens of all the participating countries,” he suggested.

He emphasised on developing a common framework on creating skills and talent around AI—an area in which India could take a lead. He also spoke about taking up collaborative research projects including establishing Centres of Excellence (COE) in member nations to be able to work together in building the future of the AI and do so in an urgent manner.

GPAI is a congregation of 25 member countries, including the US, the UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Singapore. India had in 2020 joined the group as a founding member.

It works in collaboration with partners and international organisations, leading experts from industry, civil society, governments, and academia to collaborate to promote responsible evolution of AI and guide the responsible development and use of AI, grounded in human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation, and economic growth.