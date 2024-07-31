India Boosts Semiconductor Industry to Enhance Digital Transformation and Self-Sufficiency

As per industry estimates, the size of the Indian semiconductor market was about $ 38 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach $ 109 Bn by 2030. Government has taken various steps to encourage domestic manufacturing of semiconductors in the country are as follows:

Further, Government has been implementing following programs focused on development of electronics manufacturing and components ecosystem:

The Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) was notified on 004.2020 and was open to receive applications upto 31.03.2024. The scheme provides a financial incentive of 25% on capital expenditure for electronic components, e-waste recycling, mechanics, micro/nano-electronic components, solar photovoltaic (SPV) polysilicon, SPV wafers and solar cells, specialized sub-assemblies and capital goods for manufacture of aforesaid goods. As of, 30.06.2024, incremental investment of Rs. 8,803.14 crores had been made under the SPECS scheme. This has led to production of Rs. 18,083.55 crores till 30thJune,2024

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Large Scale Electronics: To boost domestic manufacturing and attract investment in mobile phones value chain including electronic components and semiconductor packaging, Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing was notified on 01.04.2020. The scheme extends an incentive of 3% to 6% on incremental sales (over base year) of goods manufactured in India and covered under target segments viz. Mobile Phones and Specified Electronic Components, to eligible companies, for a period of 5 years. Till 30th June, 2024, incremental investment of Rs 8,390 Crores had been made under the PLI scheme. This has led to production of Rs 5,14,960 Crores till 30th June, 2024.

The Government recognizes the importance of semiconductor technology for the country’s digital transformation and self-reliance in the sector. To foster talent development, several initiatives have been launched in India: