India Bhutan Satellite is a testament to our special relationship with the people of Bhutan: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the India Bhutan Satellite is a testament to our special relationship with the people of Bhutan. Shri Modi has Commended Department of Information Technology & Telecom (DITT) Bhutan and ISRO on the successful launch of this jointly developed satellite.

In response to a tweet by the Prime Minister of Bhutan who presented a message from His Majesty The King on the successful launch of India-Bhutan SAT, the Prime Minister said;

“India Bhutan Satellite is a testament to our special relationship with the people of Bhutan. I commend @dittbhutan and @isro on the successful launch of this jointly developed satellite.”