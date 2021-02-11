India becomes fastest in the world to reach 70 lakh vaccinations against COVID19 in only 26 days

New Delhi: With yet another significant achievement, India has become the fastest country in the world to achieve over 70 lakh vaccinations against Covid-19.

India accomplished this feat in only 26 days, while it took 27 days for the US and 48 days for the UK to reach the same figures. India has also been the fastest to touch the 6 million mark a few days back.

As on 11thFebruary, 2021, till 8 AM, more than 70 lakh (70,17,114) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 3,413 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,35,268 3 Arunachal Pradesh 13,480 4 Assam 1,10,977 5 Bihar 4,30,307 6 Chandigarh 6,903 7 Chhattisgarh 2,16,784 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 2,326 9 Daman & Diu 1,030 10 Delhi 1,46,789 11 Goa 9,961 12 Gujarat 6,14,530 13 Haryana 1,83,529 14 Himachal Pradesh 66,101 15 Jammu & Kashmir 74,219 16 Jharkhand 1,60,492 17 Karnataka 4,64,485 18 Kerala 3,26,246 19 Ladakh 2,536 20 Lakshadweep 920 21 Madhya Pradesh 4,31,702 22 Maharashtra 5,73,681 23 Manipur 13,747 24 Meghalaya 9,760 25 Mizoram 11,046 26 Nagaland 7,167 27 Odisha 3,61,623 28 Puducherry 4,770 29 Punjab 91,669 30 Rajasthan 5,59,990 31 Sikkim 7,808 32 Tamil Nadu 1,97,392 33 Telangana 2,58,122 34 Tripura 52,908 35 Uttar Pradesh 6,73,542 36 Uttarakhand 90,483 37 West Bengal 4,27,042 38 Miscellaneous 74,366 Total 70,17,114

The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 70,17,114 includes 57,05,228 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 13,11,886 frontline workers (FLWs). 1,43,056 sessions have been conducted so far.

4,05,349 beneficiaries (HCWs- 94,890 and FLWs- 3,10,459) were vaccinated on Day-26 (10th Feb 2021) across 8,308 sessions.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase.

13 States/UTs have vaccinated over 65% of the registered healthcare workers (HCWs). Bihar leads with over 79% of the registered HCWs vaccinated.

7 States/UTs have reported less than 40% vaccinations of the registered healthcare workers (HCWs). Puducherry has recorded the lowest vaccination performance of 17.5%.

India’s fight against Covid-19 is bringing daily successes on other fronts as well. 17 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Telangana, Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and D&D & D&N (UT).

The country has recorded 1,42,562 active cases in the last 24 hours.The total positive cases of the country now comprise merely 1.31% of the total cases. India’s active cases per million population (104) is amongst the lowest in the world.

12,923 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country. 11,764 new recoveries were registered in the same period.

National Recovery Rate (97.26%) continues to be one of the highest globally.

The total recovered cases are 1,05,73,372. The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 1,04,30,810.

83.20% of the newly recovered cases against Covid-19 are recorded in 6 States. Kerala has contributed the highest number to the newly recovered cases (5,745), followed by Maharashtra (2,421) and Gujarat (495).

85.11% of the new cases are from 6 States.

Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 5,980. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 3,451and 479 new cases, respectively.

108 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Seven States account for 79.63% of these.

Maharashtra reported the maximum casualties at 30. It is followed by Kerala with 18 new daily deaths.