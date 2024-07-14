India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th And Final T20I In Harare; Clinch Series 4-1

India finished off its Zimbabwe tour by clinching the five-match T20I series 4-1. India defeated hosts in the fifth and final match by 42 runs in Harare on Sunday, riding on a half-century by Sanju Samson and Mukesh Kumar’s four-wicket haul. Put into bat first, visitors lost top three batters in the power play, before managing a respectable total of 167 for the loss of six wickets. Sivam Dube and Rinku Singh were major contributors after Sanju.

In reply, Zimbabwe lost two quick wickets as Mukesh Kumar struck twice in two overs. Shivam contributed in bowling as well, scalping 2 wickets. The hosts lost a flurry of wickets and were all out in 18.3 overs. Dion Myers with 34 runs was the top scorer for Zimbabwe.