India beat world champions Germany 3-2 in FIH Pro League in Odisha

In Hockey, India stunned world champions Germany 3-2 in the FIH Pro League at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha yesterday, March 10.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh had given the home side the lead in the 30th minute through a penalty corner conversion. Sukhjeet Singh’s second-half brace helped India to take an unassailable lead. He scored in the 31st and 42nd minutes and both goals came from field efforts. India were 3-0 up in the 42nd minute before Paul-Philipp Kaufmann and Michel Struthoff struck for Germany in the 44th and 57th minutes respectively. Sukhjeet Singh was adjudged player of the match.