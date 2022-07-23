India beat West Indies by 3 runs in first ODI to take 1-0 lead in three-match series

New Delhi: In Cricket, India defeated West Indies by 3 runs in the first ODI of three-match series at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain last night. Chasing a victory target of 309, West Indies scored 305 for 6 in the last ball thriller. Kyle Mayers scored the highest 75 for West Indies while Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur picked up 2 wickets each for India. Earlier, put in to bat, India scored 308 for 7 wickets in stipulated 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan’s brilliant 97, Subham Gill’s 64 and Shreyas Iyer’s 54 helped visitors post a massive total. Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie picked up 2 wickets each for the hosts.