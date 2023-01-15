India beat SriLanka by record 317 runs in 3rd ODI; Clean sweep series 3-0

India scripted history by defeating Sri Lanka by the largest ever margin of 317 runs in 50-over international cricket. India clean sweep ODI series against Sri Lanka by 3-0 in Thiruvananthpuram on Sunday.

Earlier, New Zealand had registered 290-run win over Ireland in Aberdeen in July 2008. Chasing a target of 391 runs Sri Lanka were all out at 73 in 22 overs. For India, Mohammed Siraz claimed four wickets.

Earlier, a century each by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli guided Team India to a whopping total of 390 for 5.

Shubman Gill slammed second ODI century of his career with 116 runs off 97 balls. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 166 runs off 110 balls scoring 46th ODI century of his career.

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha scalped two wickets each while Chamika Karunaratne took one wicket.