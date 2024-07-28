India beat hosts Sri Lanka by 43 runs in first T20I of three-match series in Pallekele

India defeated hosts Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the first T20 International played at Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka last night. With the win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Akashvani Correspondent reports that “Playing under a new head coach Gautam Gambhir and a new skipper Suryakumar Yadav, India got off to a winning start in the bilateral T20 series against Sri Lanka.

India scored 213 for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav leading from the front with a quick-fire 58. In reply, Sri Lanka’s top order appeared in good form until the 14th over before the Sri Lankan batting faltered again folding for 170 runs. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the player of the match for his match winning innings.”

The second T20 International will be played at 7 PM today at the same venue.