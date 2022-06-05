INDIA BANGLADESH JOINT MILITARY EXERCISE “EX SAMPRITI-X” TO COMMENCE IN BANGLADESH

New Delhi: As part of the ongoing India Bangladesh bilateral defence cooperation, a joint military training exercise Ex SAMPRITI-X is being conducted at Jashore Military Station in Bangladesh from 05 June to 16 June 2022. Exercise SAMPRITI is an important bilateral defence cooperation endeavour conducted alternately by both countries which aims to strengthen and widen the aspects of interoperability and cooperation between both the armies. The aim of the exercise is to strengthen interoperability between the two armies and to understand each other’s tactical drills and operational techniques. The Indian contingent of company strength is being represented by a Battalion of the DOGRA Regiment and the contingent departed by road for the exercise location on 4 Jun 2022.

During the joint military exercise Ex SAMPRITI-X, armies of both the Nations will share expertise in multiple simulated scenarios of Counter Terrorism, Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief and UN Peacekeeping Force under UN mandate. The exercise schedule is progressively planned in such a manner that the participants will initially get familiar with each other’s organisational structure and tactical drills. As the exercise progresses, joint tactical exercises will be conducted wherein the joint battle drills of both contingents will be practised. The exercise will culminate with a final validation exercise in which troops of both armies will jointly practice a Counter-Terrorism Operation in a simulated environment.

In addition to sharing best practices and understanding each other at the tactical level, this exercise is an opportunity for greater cultural understanding to strengthen trust and cooperation between armies of both the Nations. The exercise will benefit both the armies by gaining from each other’s vast experience which will further contribute to peace and stability in the region.