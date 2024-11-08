India-Australia Joint Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND Kicks Off in Maharashtra

The 3rd edition of joint military Exercise AUSTRAHIND commenced at Foreign Training Node, Pune in Maharashtra today. The exercise will be conducted from 8th to 21st November 2024. Exercise AUSTRAHIND is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Australia. Last edition of the same exercise was conducted in Australia in December 2023.

The Indian contingent comprising 140 personnel will be represented mainly by a battalion of the DOGRA Regiment and 14 personnel from the Indian Air Force. The Australian Army contingent comprising 120 personnel will be represented by the 13th Light Horse Regiment of the 10th Brigade of 2nd Division.

Aim of Exercise AUSTRAHIND is to promote military cooperation between India and Australia through enhancement of interoperability in conduct of joint sub conventional operations in semi-urban environment in semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the UN mandate. The exercise will focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases – combat conditioning and tactical training phase and validation phase. Drills/ aspects to be rehearsed during the exercise will include response to a terrorist action of capturing a defined territory; establishment of a Joint Operations Centre; conduct of joint counter terrorism operations like Raid and Search and Destroy Missions; securing of a helipad; employment of drones and counter drone measures and Special Heli Borne Operations, among others.

Exercise AUSTRAHIND will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations. The exercise will also facilitate developing bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both the sides.