India-Australia Hold 4th 2+2 Secretary-Level Talks in New Delhi, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The 4th India-Australia 2+2 Secretary-level Consultations were held in New Delhi, with India’s delegation led by Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri. Australia was represented by Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty and DFAT Secretary Jan Adams. The discussions covered key topics including political, strategic, defense, and security matters, along with regional and global issues of shared interest, highlighting the strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.