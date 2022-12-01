India assumes the Presidency of the UNSC for the month of December 2022

New Delhi : India has assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council today for the month of December. This is the second time in its two-year tenure as an elected member of the UN Security Council [2021-2022] that India has assumed the Presidency of the Council, as it earlier did in August 2021.

2. ​During India’s December Presidency of the Security Council, two High-Level signature events are scheduled on 14&15 December 2022 on Reformed Multilateralism and Counter-Terrorism, respectively, to be chaired by the External Affairs Minister.

3. ​The High-level Open Debate on the theme – “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” on 14 December will encourage UN Member States to take the conversation forward on reforms in the current multilateral architecture with the UN at its centre to make it more representative and fit for purpose. On 15 December, a High-level briefing on the theme – “Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts: Global Approach to Counter Terrorism – Challenges and Way Forward” will seek to forge a consensus on the broad principles of a global counter terror architecture and aim to further the Delhi Declaration adopted during the Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee held in October in India.

4.​ Apart from the two signature events under India’s Presidency, the Council is expected to hold discussions on some critical files in the Council, including – Syria and Yemen [Middle East], UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL [UNITAD], United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission In Sudan [UNITAMS], United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in The Democratic Republic of the Congo [MONUSCO], United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [UNOCA], International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals [IRMCT], Middle East, United Nations Mission in South Sudan [UNMISS], United Nations Support Mission in Libya [UNSMIL], Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] and United Nations Disengagement Observer Force [UNDOF]. A briefing and consultation on Afghanistan [United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)] is also scheduled to be held on 20 December. There are also three mandate renewals, for the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee, MONUSCO and UNDOF.