India-ASEAN Digital Work Plan 2023 approved at 3rd ASEAN Digital Ministers (ADGMIN) meeting

The 3rd ASEAN Digital Ministers (ADGMIN) meeting with India was held today on a virtual platform. The Minister of State for Communications (MoSC), Shri Devusinh Chauhan, and Mr. Ivan John E. Uy, Secretary, Department of Information and Communication Technology, Philippines co-chaired the meeting.

Addressing the august gathering of Digital Ministers, Shri Devusinh Chauhan stated that our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi emphasizes to utilize various technological innovations to advance the nation’s development. To further support the growth of the telecom industry, promote fair competition, and increase the availability of broadband and telecom connectivity, the Indian government has ushered a new era of reforms in the telecom sector to encourage investment. MoSC emphasized that digital transformation is essential for achieving an inclusive and equitable society, sustainable development, and empowering citizens through digital means. He added that India is eager to collaborate with member states of ASEAN to advance Information and Communication Technologies in the region, aiming towards shared prosperity.

In 2022, ASEAN India Friendship Year was celebrated, commemorating 30th anniversary of establishment of dialogue relations with ASEAN which culminated into ASEAN and India elevating Strategic Partnership to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). Under the theme: “Synergy Towards a Sustainable Digital Future”, the meeting had fruitful and productive discussions on strengthening India ASEAN relations in the field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

The Ministers meeting approved the India-ASEAN Digital Work Plan 2023. The workplan includes the capacity building and knowledge sharing in emerging areas in the field of Information and Communication Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security, Application of IoT & AI in Next Generation Smart City & Society 5.0, Sustainable Data and Transport Network for Future: Standards and Applications, 5G technologies for IoT and future trends, Role of ICT in implementation of Digital Health and Security protection and assessment for future network, etc. The ongoing and proposed projects in ICTs, will strengthen collaboration between India and ASEAN by leveraging complementary strengths of each other.