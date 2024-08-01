India and World Bank Sign $500 Million Agreement for Green National Highway Corridors Project

The Government of India and the World Bank have signed an agreement for the construction of Green National Highway Corridors Project (GNHCP) in an aggregate length of 781 km for the states of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, with loan assistance of US $ 500 million against total project cost of US $ 1288.24 million (Rs. 7,662.47 crore). The details are placed at Annexure-I.

The scheduled date of completion of last package of GNHCP project is by May 2026.

The project incorporates demonstrating safe and green highway keeping in view climate resilience and use of green technologies by incorporating the following aspects:

conservation of natural resources using cement treated sub base/reclaimed asphalt pavement; promote use of local/ marginal material such as lime, fly ash, waste plastic; and use of bio-engineering measures for slope protection like coco fibre/Jute erosion control blanket with shrub/grass plantation, hydroseeding, Shotcrete crib wall with vegetation, Bamboo Plantation, Hedge Brush Layer, interlink chain mesh with grass strips, Geocell with hydroseeding etc. in slope protection works;

The use of Green technologies and bio engineering solutions particularly to Hilly area are expected to reduce carbon emissions and ensure conservation of natural resources during the life cycle (construction and operation period) of the project. The project aims to provide smooth and motorable roads with all-weather connectivity of the nearby areas. This will result in socio-economic development as well as enhanced trade and connectivity within the region. The selected stretches will improve connectivity to the inner regions of the country, thus, improving employment opportunities and inclusive growth prosperity by bringing them closer to the mainstream areas.

Annexure