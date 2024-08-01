India and Vietnam Team Up to Preserve Maritime History with NMHC in Lothal, Gujarat

India and Vietnam, two nations with a rich and intertwined maritime history, are joining forces to develop the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat. This partnership, rooted in centuries-old maritime connections, highlights the enduring bond between the two countries and their commitment to preserving and celebrating their shared heritage. Today, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India and Vietnam at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Vietnam Mr. Pham Minh Chinh. This MoU marks a significant step forward in the collaborative efforts to bring the NMHC to life, further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The collaboration on the NMHC will involve various aspects aimed at showcasing the maritime heritage of both nations. The complex will emphasize the historical and cultural ties between India and Vietnam, highlighting the closeness and longevity of their shared maritime history. Both countries will work together on the exchange and loan of artifacts, replicas, paintings, archival data, and other antiquities related to their maritime histories. In addition to artifact exchange, the collaboration will extend to sharing expertise in design, technological implementation, and maintenance. The aim is to create an educational and recreational space at the NMHC that utilizes the latest technology.

‘The collaboration between India and Vietnam on the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to preserving and celebrating our rich maritime history. This partnership not only highlights the deep-rooted connections between our two nations but also sets the stage for future cultural exchanges and strategic cooperation. Together, we are building a bridge that honors our past while paving the way for a prosperous future’, said Union Minister of MoPSW Shri Sarbananda Sonowal.

Vietnam and India will also collaborate on promoting international tourism focused on maritime heritage, sharing design know-how, and developing a Marine Heritage and Conservation Laboratory. The NMHC will serve as a hub for cultural exchange, research, and learning, with a strong emphasis on educational programs and exhibitions. This initiative will not only preserve the rich maritime history of India and Vietnam but also foster greater understanding and cooperation between the two nations, further strengthening their strategic partnership.

The Government of Gujarat has allocated 400 acres of land in the Saragwala village for NMHC and has also undertaken the development of external infrastructure for the project.

The construction of phase1A is in full swing and more than 55% physical progress already achieved. Project will be opened for public in the next year. The maritime complex will feature one of the world’s tallest lighthouse museums, the world’s largest open aquatic gallery, and India’s grandest naval museum, making it a significant international tourist destination.

The project, which commenced in March 2022, is being developed at a cost of around Rs. 4500 crores and will include several innovative and unique features. These include a Lothal mini recreation to replicate Harappan architecture and lifestyle, four theme parks (Memorial theme park, Maritime and Navy theme park, Climate theme park, and Adventure and Amusement theme park), and fourteen galleries highlighting India’s maritime heritage from the Harappan times to the present day. Additionally, there will be a Coastal States pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of India’s states and Union Territories.