In a significant stride towards bolstering bilateral military cooperation, India and Saudi Arabia successfully concluded the first-ever joint military exercise named ‘SADA TANSEEQ’. The validation phase of this landmark exercise, conducted between the Indian Army and the Royal Saudi Land Force, concluded at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, as confirmed by an official statement.

The 12-day exercise, spanning from January 29 to February 9, focused on achieving interoperability between the two military forces. It aimed to familiarize personnel with operational procedures and combat drills sanctioned under the United Nations mandate. The exercise marks a crucial milestone in strengthening military ties and fostering mutual understanding between India and Saudi Arabia.

Participating in two phases, the Indian contingent comprised the 20th Battalion of The Brigade of Guards Regiment, while the Saudi Arabian contingent included a group of 45 soldiers. Through rigorous training and joint exercises, both contingents aimed to enhance their capabilities and readiness to collaborate effectively in diverse operational scenarios.

The successful execution of ‘SADA TANSEEQ’ underscores the commitment of both nations towards promoting regional security and stability. It also reflects their shared resolve to address contemporary security challenges through coordinated efforts and strategic cooperation.

As India and Saudi Arabia mark the conclusion of this inaugural joint military exercise, attention now turns towards further strengthening defense ties and exploring avenues for future collaboration in defense and security domains.