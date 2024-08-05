India and Saint Christopher & Nevis Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Sports

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of the Republic of India discussed the various areas of cooperation in sports matters with the Dr. Denzil Douglas Hon’ble Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis. Both the sides signed an MoU today on cooperation in sports matters.
The salient areas of cooperation under this MoU are as under:
- Training and competition of athletes and athletic teams,
- Training and technical assistance for coaches,
- Exchange programmes and visits of sports leaders, officials, sports administrators, professionals, technicians and sports support personnel,
- Exchange of youth/junior in various disciplines including badminton, Shooting, Wrestling, Kabaddi and Athletics,
- Training, exchange and attachment programmes for sports sciences personnel and other development assistance in sports sciences,
- Training, exchange and attachment programmes in the areas of coach education, curriculum development, sports education, sports management and sports infrastructure development and management,
- Training, exchange of technology for infrastructure and programmes in the development of information and research in the field of sports;
- Collaboration in the area of sports research & development in training;
- Collaboration in the areas of sports science, research & development and anti-doping programmes;
- Collaboration in the area of physical education and fitness development programmes between the universities or physical education institutes of the two Countries.