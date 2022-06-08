India and Nepal agree to finalize soon the new MoU for agricultural cooperation

New Delhi: The visiting Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal, Shri Mahendra Rai Yadav, held a meeting with the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar here today. During the meeting, Shri Tomar assured all possible cooperation from India’s side to Nepal. Also, the two countries agreed to expeditiously finalize a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for agricultural cooperation so that rapid progress can be made on various bilateral agricultural issues.

Welcoming the Nepalese delegation to the bilateral meeting, Shri Tomar said that India and Nepal enjoy close and friendly relations, which are clearly manifested in the age-old historical and cultural ties, open borders and close people-to-people contacts. Shri Tomar spoke of strengthening cooperation with Nepal in all fields including agriculture and informed that India has made great progress in the field of research and development in agriculture and allied sectors. Shri Tomar said that Nepal can learn from the Indian agricultural system, whenever required.

The Nepalese Minister thanked Shri Tomar and reiterated the cordial and friendly relations between the two countries. He requested the Agriculture Minister Shri Tomar to extend cooperation in the field of agriculture technology, Murrah buffalo breed, resolution of quarantine issues at border points and supply of animal vaccines etc. Shri Tomar assured the Nepal delegation of early resolution of the issues raised by them. Complimenting the Nepalese Minister and other delegates for visiting India, Shri Tomar solicited Nepal’s support for India’s candidature of the Presidency of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).